Game-by-game predictions for SMU football in 2024
By Austin Lloyd
Aug. 24: at Nevada (W)
The Wolf Pack are under new management after replacing Ken Wilson with Jeff Choate, and while that is quite an upgrade, SMU has been a bit too good (and Nevada too bad) for me to imagine this as anything other than a violent Mustangs win.
Aug. 31: Houston Christian (W)
These games are always the best parts of schedule pieces, as they take literally zero effort to predict, and especially with the objectively mediocre season HCU’s coming off of being its best to date, I’d like to think that everyone understands why.
Sept. 6: BYU (W)
I’m not going to sit here and pretend that the Cougars can’t give SMU any issues in this one, but with them being on a visible decline over the past few years that culminated in their 2023 selves finishing with a losing record (the program’s first since 2017), I see this one being just another game that the Mustangs are merely too big for.
If I had to elaborate on exactly how this encounter will go down, I would assume that BYU will find itself in a troublesome yet salvageable halftime deficit before stalling out and surrendering a three-possession win to SMU — think somewhere in the ballpark of 37-20.