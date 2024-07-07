Game-by-game predictions for SMU football in 2024
By Austin Lloyd
Sept. 21: TCU (L)
All the pieces are there for the Mustangs to take this game: A hot 3-0 start, homefield advantage, their first bye week preceding it. But there’s one thing I just can’t get past, and that’s how badly TCU beat them last year.
As mentioned in the lead-in, the 2023 Horned Frogs couldn’t even go bowling, yet that didn’t stop them from doubling SMU up in an early 34-17 humiliation. When combining that with the fact that Sonny Dykes has been the winning head coach in this rivalry for four meetings straight (including the other dub he got over SMU’s Rhett Lashlee in 2022), how in the world am I supposed to make an argument for the Mustangs here?
And heck, their circumstances heading into the 2023 loss were rather comfortable too, with them having just evaporated Prairie View A&M 69-0, but that clearly didn’t do them much good, now did it?
So, to tie a bow on this whole thing, can I have any confidence in Lashlee’s Mustangs overcoming the visibly superior coaching of Sonny Dykes after failing to do so the last two seasons? No, I can’t, and until further notice, the question of whether I can give them the nod in this game will be met with the same answer.
Sept. 28: Florida State (L)
Okay, here is where things start to get a little ugly.
How well the Seminoles have reloaded this offseason has been a subject of constant debate, and many (myself included) feel that their odds of capturing the same magic they had last year are virtually nonexistent. One thing I’m sure we can all agree on, though, is that they’ll be in good-enough shape to beat SMU.
Because again, if we can’t rule out a convincing loss to TCU, how can we rule out one to the defending ACC Champs that are fresh off a 13-win rampage?
Oct. 5: at Louisville (L)
The only thing worse than facing the defending ACC champs at home after a loss is facing the defending conference runner-ups on the road after two losses.
Don’t get me wrong, the 2023 Cardinals were infamous for getting egg on their faces from teams that had no business manhandling them, but asking me to toss a momentum-less ACC newcomer into that conversation when it’s visiting the madhouse that is Louisville feels like too tall of an order nonetheless.