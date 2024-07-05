Game-by-game predictions for Syracuse football in 2024
By Sam Simonic
Week 7: at Pittsburgh (W)
To close out the three-game road stint Syracuse will head to Pittsburgh to face Pitt. Coming off a loss, I like Syracuse to bounce back strong. Pitt had a down year last season, only finishing with a 3-9 record (2-6 in the ACC). Surprisingly, Pitt’s defense was solid finishing 30th nationally in sacks and 17th in tackles. Outside of tight end Gavin Bartholomew, the offense was abysmal. While I can see Pitt improving this season, I have a hard time seeing Syracuse fall here.
Week 8: vs. Virginia Tech (L)
As a guy who is high on the Hookies, I see Syracuse losing their first home game. Virginia Tech finished last season with a 7-6 record while winning the Military Bowl against Tulane, 41-20. Coming off this momentum, the Hokies should have a solid year. The team will retain star quarterback Kyron Drones while bringing back some other key offensive weapons in the wide receiver room. Syracuse will most likely be underdogs and for that reason, I see a loss.
Week 9: at Boston College (L)
Coming off their first home loss, Syracuse will be eager to bounce back against a fair opponent. Frankly, Boston College was a decently good team last season. The Eagles beat Syracuse on the road, 17-10, and nearly upset Florida State at home. I still think Syracuse should have the edge even with all the Eagles’ returning talent. Syracuse’s only difficulty might come with playing on the road.
I like Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, and I like how the Eagles finished their season last year with a bowl win over SMU. Give me Boston College in an upset.