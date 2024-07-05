Game-by-game predictions for Temple football in 2024
By Austin Lloyd
It’s truly fascinating to sit back and think about how so much can change in so little time. This can be seen in a variety of genres, such as music, politics, society, or even sports.
If you’re anything like me, you probably only care about that last one, in which case I have good news for you: It is in college football where we find the best example of the staggering switch-ups I speak of. It is a team that, in one offseason, went from being one of the Group of Five’s shiniest jewels to being one of its darkest stains. The team’s name? Temple football.
To put their shocking downfall into numbers, the Temple Owls won 43 games from 2015-19 before only winning 10 from 2020-23. Even with multiple changes being made to both their coaching situation and the American Athletic Conference, their collapse’s primary cause remains a mystery.
Speaking of which, it’s the confusing nature of it that convinced me to choose them for my second attempt at game-by-game predictions.
Will 2024 see the Owls make a long-overdue return to relevance, or suffer yet another season as an AAC bottom-dweller? Let’s find out.