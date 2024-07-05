Game-by-game predictions for Temple football in 2024
By Austin Lloyd
Nov. 16: Florida Atlantic (W)
With both of these programs being so atrocious, I was unable to form a strong argument for either one to prevail. Because of this, I flipped a coin. FAU was heads, Temple was tails. Tails won. Congrats, Temple.
Nov. 22: at UTSA (L)
Just a few quick notes on the Roadrunners here:
- They’ve won 32 games in their last three seasons.
- They will be at home for this fight.
- They've only lost three home games since 2019.
Safe to say I didn’t have to flip a coin this time.
Nov. 30: North Texas (L)
The Owls have the luxury of being back home for Senior Day, but outside of that, North Texas has everything looking up for this send-off.
The Mean Green both outshined them last year in all major criteria (head-to-head result, final record, loss comparison, etc.) and have the easier ride in Week 13 (hosting East Carolina is just barely a kinder gig than visiting UTSA).
Heck, the list of advantages even gets emotional, as last week’s loss to the Roadrunners confirmed that the Owls will miss the postseason. That’ll make what’s supposed to be one of their finest hours significantly darker, which is the last thing they need in this scenario.
Juggling all of this has me humoring the thought of Temple getting absolutely demolished by UNT, and when my only goal is to declare “win” or “loss”, that’s a bit of a knockout punch.
That brings my final tally for the 2024 Temple Owls to 4-8, which is obviously not the final product they were shooting for. But hey, 4-8 is still better than any record they’ve put up since COVID, so at least they’ll have that “upward trajectory” to soak in.