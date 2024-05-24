Georgia football leads way in post-spring Top 25 projections for 2024
As the countdown to the 2024 college football season ticks closer, anticipation builds for a season filled with intriguing storylines and potential shake-ups in the landscape. With spring practices wrapped up and the transfer portal window closed, it's an opportune time to unveil a revamped Top 25 ranking ahead of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.
1. Post-Spring College Football Top 25
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Oregon
4. Texas
5. Alabama
6. Notre Dame
7. Ole Miss
8. Utah
9. Florida State
10. Michigan
11. Missouri
12. Tennessee
13. Penn State
14. Clemson
15. NC State
16. LSU
17. Kansas State
18. Virginia Tech
19. Oklahoma
20. Oklahoma State
21. Miami
22. USC
23. Iowa
24. Arizona
25. Kansas
1. Georgia Bulldogs
Kirby Smart's program has won a staggering 46 of its last 48 games. While an unbeaten regular season might be a tall order with a slate that includes Clemson, Kentucky, Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss, the Bulldogs have a battle-tested roster primed for another title run. Quarterback Carson Beck headlines an explosive offense, complemented by a talented offensive line and playmakers like safety Malaki Starks on defense.
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
Ryan Day's Buckeyes have won an impressive 86.8% of their games since 2019, cementing Ohio State's status as a true contender. However, the lingering frustration of three straight losses to Michigan has prompted aggressive moves in the transfer portal, including the additions of safety Caleb Downs and running back Quinshon Judkins. With a favorable non-conference schedule and Michigan visiting Columbus, the Buckeyes have their sights set on reclaiming the Big Ten title.
3. Oregon Ducks
Under the guidance of Dan Lanning, the Ducks have soared to new heights, claiming a 22-5 record over the past two seasons. As Oregon transitions to the Big Ten, Lanning's physical brand of football should ease the transition. While replacing quarterback Bo Nix is a priority, the arrival of Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel and a stout defense led by safety Kobe Savage position the Ducks for another successful campaign.
4. Texas Longhorns
After securing a College Football Playoff berth in 2023, Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns aim to sustain their success in the grueling SEC. Despite losing receivers Xavier Worthy and AD Mitchell, Texas has an explosive offense led by quarterback Quinn Ewers and bolstered by transfers Isaiah Bond and Silas Bolden. Showing up on defense, particularly the secondary, will be crucial for the Longhorns' title aspirations.
5. Alabama Crimson Tide
Despite the unexpected retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide show no signs of slowing down under the guidance of Kalen DeBoer. The former Washington coach inherits a talented roster, including quarterback Jalen Milroe and a revamped offensive line. Defensive reinforcements like lineman LT Overton and safety Keon Sabb should solidify a unit eager to return Alabama to dominance.
The ranking continues with Notre Dame at No. 6, aiming for a breakthrough season under Marcus Freeman, while Ole Miss (No. 7) and Utah (No. 8) look to build on recent success. Florida State (No. 9) and Michigan (No. 10) round out the top 10, with the Seminoles taking in a number of transfers and the Wolverines navigating a post-Harbaugh era under new leadership.
Other notable inclusions are Missouri (No. 11), coming off an impressive 11-2 campaign, and Tennessee (No. 12), pinning its hopes on highly-touted quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Penn State (No. 13) aims to challenge in the Big Ten while Clemson (No. 14) and NC State (No. 15) lead the charge for the ACC.
The SEC is well-represented with LSU (No. 16) unveiling a new-look on offense, while Kansas State (No. 17) and Virginia Tech (No. 18) emerge as potential forces in the Big 12 and ACC, respectively. Oklahoma (No. 19) and Oklahoma State (No. 20) continue their rivalry in the new-look Big 12.
Rounding out the Top 25 are Miami (No. 21) and USC (No. 22), both seeking a resurgence under established coaches Mario Cristobal and Lincoln Riley. Iowa (No. 23) hopes an overhauled offense can propel them further, while Arizona (No. 24) and Kansas (No. 25) aim to build on promising seasons.