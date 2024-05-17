Houston's Mikal Harrison-Pilot transfers within Big 12 to Texas Tech football
Mikal Harrison-Pilot chose Houston, his father and stepmother's alma mater, at the US Army All-American Bowl in January of 2023. After a redshirt season, a coaching change, and spring football "MHP" is no longer a Cougar. The Temple, Texas, native is heading to Lubbock to join Texas Tech football.
But what's most intriguing is not where Harrison-Pilot will be playing, but what.
The former four-star athlete's father, Chris Pilot, was a linebacker at Houston in the "lost years" of Conference USA Cougars, but the position that Mikal will play is up in the air. When he committed to Houston he was one of the top Athletes in his class. In high school, Harrison-Pilot played safety, receiver, running back, and quarterback.
As it stands, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports his position is still up in the air.
It was widely assumed, after watching Houston's first spring game under Willie Fritz, that MHP was leaving to catch the football more. Offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay wants to run the football more, Donovan Smith is a dual-threat quarterback. But after this interesting announcement, is it more than that?
Was former head coach Dana Holgorsen's highest-ranked recruit recruited out of position? And if so, how often were those incorrect decisions made? And how did they lead to the fall of the program to 4-8 last year?
In 2023, Pilot was redshirted and played only special teams in his four games.
Unfortunately, only time will tell. And there's no good answer.