Is South Carolina State poised to make a run for MEAC glory?
Eric Phoenix and Deondra Duehart bring a winning culture from their Benedict Days
Coach Berry engineered one of the more dominant programs in the whole of Black College football during his brief time at Benedict, carving out back-to-back 11-win, undefeated regular seasons in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and two NCAA Division II football playoff berths.
QB Eric Phoenix and RB Deondra Duehart are among several transfers from the Benedict program that have breathed new life into South Carolina State football fortunes. Partner that with a stunning string of successes during the off-season recruiting/transfer portal period and you've got a team that's exceeded some benign expectations for year one.
In games against FCS out-of-conference competition, they've been pretty competitive, even pulling out a win against The Citadel on the road.
It will be interesting to see the progression of Phoenix and his comfort level in the SCSU offense as the meat of MEAC league play approaches. If the first three games are an accurate indicator, Phoenix and Co. are going to be tough to deal with for MEAC foes going forward.
Run First...Ask Questions Later
The foundation of those lights-out Benedict teams was a steadfast dedication to running the ball. Chennis Berry's foundational tenet has followed him to South Carolina State, which bodes well for the long-term development of the program.
That emphasis may bear fruit a LOT earlier than expected though. In a league that prides itself in HBCU football circles on its' toughness in the trenches and the ability of teams to grind out yards on the ground, South Carolina State may be tailor-made to flourish in a MEAC where stopping the run is at a premium.
In particular, Duehart headlines a deep stable of running backs that can really tote the rock, and the offensive line play has been extremely effective in stretches, even against some FBS opponents. That emphasis on that part of Berry's offensive doctrine may prove dividends later in the season.
Defensive Challenges Await
Stopping other run-happy Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference offenses will be the other side of the winning equation for the Bulldogs. Pre-Season All-MEAC selection LB Aaron Smith and an aggressive line-backing corps will figure heavily into the fortunes of that defensive goal.
There's another Pre-Season All Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference selection on the back end of that defense as well. CB Jamar Benjamin will be an important piece of the defensive puzzle for stopping opposing passing schemes. The potential on the defensive side of the ball is there.
Will that potential translate to wins during MEAC league match-ups where the margin of error is razor-thin? We'll find out the answer in October.
Despite the 1-2 overall record, the South Carolina State Bulldogs look poised to start peaking at just the right time, as we roll into October. The MEAC league schedule offers a ton of opportunities for SCSU to establish itself as a serious contender for the MEAC crown and beyond.
