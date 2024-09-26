Jackson State loses the SWAC Showdown against Grambling, 41-20

We're Live‼️

🔘Grambling forces most turnovers in the country, forces 5 vs. JSU

🔘Bull Hargrove runs well vs. Jackson State

🔘Best weekend in HBCU football this year@LockedOnNetwork | #PlayMyMusichttps://t.co/MmSiizP1yh pic.twitter.com/osgfa4pqTp