Kadyn Proctor situation proves that the NIL system is currently broken
If you're an Iowa fan, Tuesday was a confusing day. If you're an Alabama fan, it was an equally confusing day. But only one of these fanbases came away with a Kadyn Proctor commitment.
The former five-star offensive tackle from Des Moines started for Alabama this season, helping to lead the Crimson Tide to Nick Saban's final College Football Playoff appearance. Unfortunately, the Tide fell short against eventual-champion Michigan and Saban decided to retire shortly after the loss. This left a lot of uncertainty among the football program.
Alabama wasted little time in finding Saban's replacement as Kalen DeBoer came over from Washington, but like a few other Tide players, Proctor opted to enter the transfer portal.
The obvious choice for the new home for Proctor was Iowa, the school he was committed to before flipping to Alabama in high school. He decided to head back home and join the program he grew up watching this winter but on Tuesday, everything changed.
According to reports, Proctor had re-entered the transfer portal and the rumors were swirling that he would be headed back to Tuscaloosa to re-join Alabama.
This summary of events by GopherHole.com pretty much shows why the NIL system is broken in its current state.
Was it Proctor's intention to just collect some extra NIL money and head back to Alabama without any consequences? It's hard to really assume the worst about a kid, but it definitely doesn't look good that he's collecting $100,000 and then just darting back to his former school before spring ball even gets underway.
Was Proctor just using the Hawkeyes for a quick buck?
It's impossible to know for sure, but this is further proof that the NIL system is currently broken. Players can just accept NIL offers and collect checks before ever having to suit up for a program and they can opt to leave for better offers elsewhere without having to pay anything back.
It's time that the NIL is regulated so these things don't happen and players have to at least stick around for a semester or a season before deciding to enter the portal again, barring a coaching change or other extreme factors.
This whole Kadyn Proctor situation is a horrible look for the sport. But it won't be the last one.