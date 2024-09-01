LSU's 5-star cornerback commit to visit Florida: DJ Pickett on flip watch or family affair?
College football recruiting is full of commitments, visits, and a ton of speculation. At the center of the latest intrigue is DJ Pickett, the nation's top-ranked defensive back in the class of 2025 and a current LSU commit.
Pickett's planned visit to the University of Florida for their season opener against Miami has raised eyebrows and whispers of a potential flip.
However, a closer look reveals a more nuanced story that highlights the complexities of modern recruiting and the importance of family ties in a prospect's decision-making process.
Pickett, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound cornerback from Zephyrhills, Florida, committed to LSU on July 17th after a rigorous recruiting process. His pledge was a significant win for Brian Kelly and the Tigers, bolstering their 2025 class to the No. 3 ranking nationally.
Pickett's commitment seemed rock-solid, with his father recently telling On3 Sports that his son is "1000% committed to LSU."
So why the concern over a visit to Florida? The answer lies in the details of the visit itself. Pickett isn't just attending the Florida-Miami game as a recruit; he's there to watch his cousin, Booker Pickett Jr., make his true freshman debut for the Hurricanes.
This family connection provides crucial context to the visit, suggesting it's more about supporting the family than exploring other options.
Nevertheless, in the hyper-competitive world of SEC recruiting, every move is scrutinized. Florida head coach Billy Napier and his staff will undoubtedly use this opportunity to make their pitch to the elite cornerback.
Pickett's unique physical attributes - including a near 6-foot-8 wingspan - make him a coveted prospect that any program would love to flip.
However, LSU fans can take solace in several factors that indicate Pickett's commitment remains strong. First and foremost are the planned visits to Baton Rouge.
Pickett has scheduled three separate trips to LSU this fall, planning to attend the Tigers' matchups against UCLA, Alabama, and Oklahoma. These multiple visits to his committed school suggest a level of engagement that goes beyond mere loyalty.
Furthermore, Pickett is a centerpiece of LSU's 2025 recruiting strategy. He headlines a loaded class that includes two other top cornerbacks: Kade Phillips, a top-10 corner nationally, and Aidan Anding, the No. 2 rated cornerback in Louisiana.
This focus on defensive back talent is a clear strategy by LSU's secondary coach Corey Raymond, who has been aggressively recruiting since his return to Baton Rouge in January.
Pickett's talent cannot be overstated. Scouts describe him as a "black swan type of athlete" with Power Four all-conference upside and NFL potential.
His ability to impact the game as both a receiver and a deep safety in high school showcases his versatility, though his future likely lies at cornerback given his exceptional length and quick-twitch lower body.
While his visit to Florida will undoubtedly cause some anxiety among LSU faithful, it's essential to view this situation through a broader lens. In today's recruiting landscape, visits to other schools are common, even among committed players.
These trips often serve to reaffirm a prospect's original decision rather than lead to a flip.
For now, LSU fans can rest easy knowing that Pickett's commitment appears strong, backed by multiple planned visits and unequivocal statements from his family.
However, in the ever-changing world of college football recruiting, nothing is certain until signing day. The coming months will reveal whether Pickett's visit to Florida was merely a family affair or the first step in a dramatic recruiting flip.