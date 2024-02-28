Major changes could be coming for college football recruiting
The college football recruiting calendar could undergo some major changes going forward.
College football recruiting has zone crazy over the past few seasons with the addition of NIL and also the transfer portal.
High school recruiting has become less of a priority, especially among certain college football programs and these rules would hope to address that, as well as clearing up the calendar a little bit.
According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, NCAA officials are meeting this week to discuss some major changes to college football recruiting such as adding a third signing period.
Right now, there is the traditional signing day in February. There's not much activity during that time because most of the work is done in December. But under these new proposals, the signing period in December would be moved back to the week of conference championship games, while there would be another signing period in June.
That would be revolutionary in college football recruiting. If it was applied to the 2025 class, recruits could start signing their letter of intent in June. That would allow college football teams to focus on the recruiting of high school kids instead of the transfer portal, which could be done later on.
The December signing period would also be prior to the conference championship games, instead of the week before Christmas. Essentially, it would do more to divvy up high school recruiting and the transfer portal, allowing college football teams, theoretically do a better job in both areas.
There are other changes proposed such as making the entire month of December a dead period. Overall, this might not change the landscape of college football recruiting in a huge way in terms of the results, but it would make sense for the players and coaches -- even the fans. Signing earlier leads to more clarity and that's always a good thing.