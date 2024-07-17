Michigan football's top 5 wins during the Jim Harbaugh era
1. vs. Ohio State in 2021 (42-27)
This win is what really changed it all for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program.
After an embarrassing 2-4 covid season and an 0-5 record against Ohio State, people began questioning if Harbaugh was the right guy. He would prove them wrong giving Michigan its biggest win in a long time and their first against the Buckeyes in 10 years.
They did so in dominant and very Harbaugh-esque fashion: running the ball and controlling the line of scrimmage. Hassan Haskins rushed for 169 yards and five touchdowns while captain Aidan Hutchinson led the defense tallying three sacks.
It’s hard to imagine where Harbaugh or Michigan would be today if not for this win on that snowy day in Ann Arbor.