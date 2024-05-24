Noteworthy SEC football QBs to attend Manning Passing Academy
Prominent SEC football quarterbacks are set to attend the annual Manning Passing Academy that is run by the Manning family (former NFL quarterbacks Archie, Eli, and Peyton Manning). The academy is a four-day camp that is held at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, La.
Furthermore, the camp also coaches the wide receiver, running back, and tight-end positions, respectively.
The SEC quarterbacks that will be in attendance at the annual academy include Georgia's Carson Beck, Missouri's Brady Cook, Ole Miss' Jaxon Dart, Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Florida's Graham Mertz, Mississippi State's Blake Shapen, and Texas' Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, respectively.
The SEC is home to arguably the best crop of quarterback talent in all of college football. Beck led the conference last season in total yards (3,941) and completed 72.1 percent of his passes along with 24 touchdowns (second-team All-SEC in 2023). Milroe had a rocky start early last season that saw him get benched, but then led the Crimson Tide on a 10-game winning streak that featured an SEC championship victory and a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Furthermore, SEC newcomer Texas is fresh off a Big-12 championship victory and a College Football Playoff appearance that was led by Ewers (second-team All-Big 12 in 2023).
Moreover, pass throwers such as Shapen, Arnold, and Nussmeier will all be in new situations when the 2024 season begins. Shapen made his way to Starkville via the transfer portal after having spent three seasons with Baylor. The 2021 Big-12 Championship MVP threw 5,574 yards and 36 touchdowns while with the Bears. Arnold will embark on his first campaign as a full-time starter after the departure of former Oklahoma football quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The former five-star recruit started in the Sooners Alamo Bowl game against Arizona football and tossed for 361 yards, but threw three interceptions. How will Arnold adjust and fare against SEC defenses?
Nussmeier is the successor to last season's Heisman trophy winner Jayden Daniels. The LSU quarterback has started in only one game since having arrived at LSU in 2021, so it remains to be seen if Nussmeier can handle the pressure of being a quarterback at a rich football program and following up one of the greatest statistical quarterback seasons in college football history.
Cook led Missouri to an 11-2 overall record and had career-highs in total passing yards (3,317), pass per attempt (9.0), and quarterback rating (157.2). The Tigers had its fourth-ever 11-win season in 2023 with Cook under center and aims to be even better in 2024.
Mertz will return to Gainesville for his sixth and final season of collegiate football. The former Wisconsin quarterback tossed for 2,903 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2023, but the Gators finished the season with a disappointing 5-7 record. Can Mertz and head coach Billy Napier turn things around in 2024?
Finally, Dart is coming off his best statistical season in 2023 with career-highs in completion percentage ( 65.1%), yards per attempt (9.4), and touchdown passes (23). Additionally, Dart accumulated eight rushing touchdowns as he has emerged as a solid threat as a runner. Can Dart and head coach Lane Kiffin build off of a solid 11-2 campaign a season ago?
The SEC is brimmed with strong quarterback talent, and it's no surprise that these passers seek to learn from a family that built its name from substantial conference play.