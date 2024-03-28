One of these 3 teams will win the Big 12 football title in 2024
1. Kansas Jayhawks
Surprised by the No. 1 team on the list? You shouldn't be. Kansas has been trending in the right direction for the past few years under Lance Leipold and it feels like this is the season that the veteran head coach and the rising program finally put it all together.
Leipold has seen a steady climb since getting to Lawrence, going 2-10 in his first year, followed by 6-7 in 2022, and then he finished 9-4 in 2023. And the Jayhawks did that with a backup quarterback. The only reasonable expectation is that the team improves by another 2-3 wins again, right?
The only question mark for this team is its defense which ranked 62nd in total yards allowed per game last season and I see that improving into the top 50, at least, this year.
Offensively, Jalon Daniels is back to lead the offense after missing most of the 2023 season and we all know what he's capable of when he's healthy. He had over 2,000 passing yards and 18 touchdowns with just four picks in nine games in 2022 to go along with over 400 rushing yards and seven more scores. He is a difference-maker. And I think he'll lead Kansas to a Big 12 title this year.
This would end a conference title drought of over 50 years.