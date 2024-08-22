Patrick Mahomes puts his money where his... college is, gives $5 million to Texas Tech
By Sam Fariss
While he didn't graduate from Texas Tech University, the Red Raiders helped shape Patrick Mahomes into the player he is today.
Despite being a backup for most of his freshman season, Mahomes quickly rose to stardom while slinging the ball in Lubbock.
Now a three-time Super Bowl champion, three-time Super Bowl MVP, and two-time NFL MVP, Mahomes is giving back to the college program that made him.
On Thursday, Aug. 22, it was announced that Mahomes had donated a whopping $5,000,000 to Texas Tech
While the total estimated cost is north of $200 million, at least $87 million had already been committed to the project ahead of Mahomes' donation.
The end zone project is set to not only add more seating to the Jones AT&T Stadium, but it will also add over 300,000 square feet of facility space for the Red Raiders to utilize.
Named after Dustin "Dusty" Womble, who was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Board of Regents of the Texas Tech University System and currently serves on the Facilities Committee, the project is the largest fund in the athletic department's history.
Mahomes did not graduate from Texas Tech. He left the Red Raiders after his junior season to enter the 2017 NFL Draft where the Kansas City Chiefs drafted him tenth overall.
At the end of his final season in Lubbock, he was awarded the Sammy Baugh Trophy for the nation's top collegiate passer.