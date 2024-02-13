Power Ranking each Top 10 team’s performance in the transfer portal
To stay at the top of the college football landscape the top 10 teams from the final CFP rankings in 2023 needed to succeed in the transfer portal, but with roster and coaching turnover, the top 10 could look very different next year.
By Josh Yourish
Similar to Michigan, Washington’s biggest losses aren’t through the portal, they’re to the NFL. Even with a new coach, there wasn’t a mass exodus in Seattle. Germie Bernard and Parker Brailsford followed DeBoer to Alabama, but Jedd Fisch’s biggest losses weren’t to Alabama.
Washington lost safety Asa Turner to Florida, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad to Oregon, offensive guard Nate Kalepo to Ole Miss, and Fresno State tight end Tre Watson to Texas A&M.
Fischs’s biggest wins since taking over the job were convincing quarterback Will Rogers to stay after he transferred from Mississippi State and bringing running back Jonah Coleman from Tuscon.
Rogers has thrown for 12,215 yards and 94 touchdowns in his four-year collegiate career while Coleman is coming off a sophomore season where he ran for 871 yards and averaged 6.8 yards per carry.