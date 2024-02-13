Power Ranking each Top 10 team’s performance in the transfer portal
To stay at the top of the college football landscape the top 10 teams from the final CFP rankings in 2023 needed to succeed in the transfer portal, but with roster and coaching turnover, the top 10 could look very different next year.
By Josh Yourish
Texas is coming to the SEC and Steve Sarkisian loaded up in preparation. He lost AD Mitchel, Xavier Worthy, and Ja’Tavion Sanders to the NFL, then promptly poached Isaiah Bond and Amari Niblack from Alabama to give Quinn Ewers elite weapons.
Sark also gets the highest marks for keeping both Ewers and Arch Manning on his roster for 2024. That seemed unthinkable a year ago, but Manning is patient enough to wait and Ewers wasn’t ready for the NFL. Now, even after Maalik Murphy transferred to Duke, Texas has the best quarterback room in the country.
Former Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba was a big get on the other side of the ball. Texas desperately needed to improve its 116th-ranked passing defense and Mukuba does that.