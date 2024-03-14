Pre-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Colorado football
9. at Texas Tech (Nov. 9)
At this point in the season, Colorado will be right in the thick of a Big 12 title race and going to Lubbock will be a daunting task that could pay major dividends.
A win over the Red Raiders would push Colorado to 5-1 in conference play and in firm control of its own destiny while a loss might just end all hopes of winning the Big 12 in their first year back in nearly 15 years. Unfortunately for the Buffaloes, Texas Tech will be playing well and they aren't an easy team to beat away from home. Colorado will find that out here to start November.
Prediction: Loss (6-3, 4-2)
10. Utah (Nov. 16)
Following a tough loss to essentially eliminate them from Big 12 title contention, how will Colorado respond? Well, welcoming in Utah for a mid-November matchup is never easy, but the Buffaloes are familiar with the Utes. However, they haven't had a ton of success against Kyle Whittingham and Co., last beating Utah in 2016 and just twice since 2011.
Last year's battle was much closer than expected in Salt Lake City with Utah sneaking away with a 23-17 win, but Colorado will be much better this year.
The result, however, will be similar as Utah comes away with a one-score victory in Boulder.
Prediction: Loss (6-4, 4-3)