Pre-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Texas A&M football
7. at Mississippi State (Oct. 19)
Texas A&M will get a much-needed bye after losing to Missouri in a home heartbreaker and then the Aggies will come out of it with a road matchup against an interesting Mississippi State team.
Jeff Lebby has come over from Oklahoma after leading the Sooners to the No. 3 offense in college football last season to be the head coach of the Bulldogs and there seems to be hope on the horizon after tragically losing Mike Leach last year. Lebby feels like the right guy for the job, but the growing pains in year one will be evident. The Bulldogs will keep this game close for two quarters, but the second half will be all Aggies.
Prediction: Win (5-2, 2-2)
8. LSU (Oct. 26)
Back home looking to shake off the loss to Missouri in the last game at Kyle Field, Texas A&M will get the unfortunate task of facing the LSU Tigers.
I do think LSU takes a step back this season woth Jayden Daniels moving on to the NFL, but that won't stop Brian Kelly from reloading at quarterback. I do believe the Tigers will be somewhere in the range of an 8-10-win team, but they always seem to play Texas A&M tough in College Station.
This one will be yet another classic between these two teams with LSU getting the last laugh.
Prediction: Loss (5-3, 2-3)