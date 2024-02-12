Quarterbacks from these 8 colleges have won the most Super Bowls
Which schools have had their quarterbacks go on to win the most NFL Super Bowls? Some of the top programs may surprise you…
By Sam Fariss
The quarterback is an integral part of any football team. To make it through the regular season and the playoffs to the Super Bowl takes an elite quarterback.
So where have most of the winners come from? Which colleges can claim the most NFL rings because of their former QBs?
Patrick Mahomes has now led Texas Tech to NFL immortality. Winning three Super Bowls over his six years in the league so far, he has added three rings to the Red Raiders' trophy case.
Here are the 8 programs whose quarterbacks have gone on to win the most Super Bowls:
3 Super Bowls
UCLA Bruins
- Troy Aikman – Super Bowls XXVII, XXVIII, and XXX
The Oklahoma Sooners sure do rue the day that Aikman trasnfered to sunny Los Angeles. Instead of OU being able to claim his three rings, the UCLA Bruins get to brag about their former quarterback being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys and winning three Super Bowls for them.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Patrick Mahomes – Super Bowls LIV, LVII, and LVIII
The Kansas City Chiefs became the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots. Patrick Mahomes can now boast three Super Bowl rings as his own. The Texas Tech Red Raiders join the UCLA Bruins as just two of eight schools whose quarterbacks have brought home Super Bowl victories.