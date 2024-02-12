Quarterbacks from these 8 colleges have won the most Super Bowls
Which schools have had their quarterbacks go on to win the most NFL Super Bowls? Some of the top programs may surprise you…
By Sam Fariss
3 of 4
5 Super Bowls
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Joe Montana – Super Bowls XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV
- Joe Theismann – Super Bowl XVII
If you're a young quarterback named Joe and your dream is to win a Super Bowl, go to Notre Dame for your collegiate career... it seems to bode well for your future. Montana and Theismann have earned five total Super Bowl victories for the Fighting Irish, putting them second on this all-time list.