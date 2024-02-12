Quarterbacks from these 8 colleges have won the most Super Bowls
Which schools have had their quarterbacks go on to win the most NFL Super Bowls? Some of the top programs may surprise you…
By Sam Fariss
7 Super Bowls
Michigan Wolverines
- Tom Brady – Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII, and LV
You can't beat Brady. Despite being one of the most underrated NFL stars of all time, he won seven rings during his career and pushes Michigan well ahead of any other college when it comes to the quarterback ring count.
There are five schools whose quarterbacks have gone on to earn their former schools two Super Bowl victories:
BYU, Navy, Miami Ohio, Ole Miss, and Tennessee all lay claim to two NFL Championships.