Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
Probably one of the most underrated home atmospheres in college football resides in Stillwater.
Don't believe me? Take a look at how many Big 12 teams have gone into Stillwater and have beaten Oklahoma State since the start of the 2021 season. That number would be just one and that was a season finale in 2022 against West Virginia that Oklahoma State fans would love to forget.
Teams don't just march into Stillwater and win games. It's not that easy with this crowd full of rabid Cowboy fans. They show up in droves to the tune of just over a 100 percent capacity. Oklahoma State consistently has one of the most packed stadiums in college football as the Cowboys are always ranked near the top in terms of attendance each year.
While the attendance has decreased over the past year (I said I tried to avoid that), I give a break to programs that still fill 100-plus percent of the stadium.
Plus, Oklahoma State fans had to listen to Mike Gundy say he's driven buzzed plenty of times this offseason to give Ollie Gordon a break. So these fans have been through enough.