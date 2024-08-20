Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024

Saturday Blitz
10.

Another one of those underrated fanbases that doesn't quite get enough love is Kansas State and that stretches across to the basketball side of things as well.

But Kansas State has always had good fans and Billy Snyder can be thanked for building this program up and leaving it in a decent spot for Chris Klieman who has only built on what his predecessor did. Klieman has enhanced the excitement in Manhattan and there hasn't been a contender this anticipated in years.

If I asked you where you thought Kansas State was ranked in terms of capacity percentage nationally, would you be shocked if I told you it was in the top five? Yeah, I was surprised, too.

In fact, Kansas State ranked fifth in capacity percentage a year ago at 103.9% full. The program has also seen a five percent attendance increase over the past five seasons as fans are buying into what Klieman is selling -- and for good reason.

Kansas State always had good fans but now that it has a winning program, more people are noticing.

