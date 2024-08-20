Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
Are you surprised to see North Carolina make this list? Honestly, same.
I've always thought highly of North Carolina fans based on their strong basketball fanbase, but the football side has experience a resurgence and increased excitement over the past few years with Mack Brown back in charge.
I had North Carolina flirting with the top 25 fanbases a year ago, but after looking at attendance numbers from this past season, it only felt right to include the Tar Heel faithful. While North Carolina was just 4-4 in ACC play, and 8-5 overall, it managed to actually improve its attendance numbers from 2022 by a little over 4.5%. And the Tar Heels had one of the highest capacity percentages in the nation at 99.2% which is wildly impressive.
North Carolina may be known as a basketball school, but the fans are lovers of both sports and we're starting to see that more and more.