Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
I've been a little harsh on Alabama fans in the past and many were in the same boat as me. They believed Alabama fans became a little too entitled and began expecting wins every week.
That led to a mediocre home atmosphere for some games and some harsh words from the national media, but I think seeing Georgia rise to the top of the SEC has humbled these guys. It was a much-needed humbling and it has made Alabama fans better and more thankful for what Nick Saban did for the program.
And now that he's gone, there may be some growing pains under Kalen DeBoer and we'll see how truly loyal these fans are. If they jump ship at the first sign of adversity, I'll reconsider this ranking.
Until then, this is a top-10 fanbase which could be top five with less entitlement.
You can't argue with 100,000 fans showing up every single Saturday last fall to cheer on a Crimson Tide team that was thought to be lesser than Georgia only to watch them take down the Bulldogs in the SEC title game and make the playoff in Saban's last year.
We're about to see what they're really made of.