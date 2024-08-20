Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
Notre Dame Stadium is both historic and terrifying.
As an opposing team, you have to love playing in one of the most storied stadiums in the country while also hating the fact that you have Touchdown Jesus rooting against you. Not only that, but Notre Dame fans are some of the loudest and most annoying (in the nicest possible way) out there. They will let you feel the hate from the stands.
These fans may be good Catholics (some of them) on Sundays, but Saturday is reserved for hatred and making sure every opposing team leaves unhappy.
Notre Dame lost just one home game last season and it might have been one of the best environments in all of college football in 2023 as Ohio State shocked the Irish on their own field with a late touchdown. The rest of the visitors came to South Bend and left with a loss.
Also, it feels like Notre Dame fans are everywhere. I am pretty sure every person on earth knows a Notre Dame fan somehow. That's a good fanbase.