Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
There may not be a more loyal fanbase in the country than Iowa. I may say that because I'm slightly biased and my former roommate was an Iowa fan and he was a great guy, but I mean it.
I've never had a bad interaction with Iowa fans and they always show up for their team.
Think about it, Iowa fans have had to sit through some of the most boring offensive showings in college football history over the past few years of a Brian Ferentz-led offense and yet they still pack the stadium. The Hawkeyes have had great fans forever and they never gave up on their team even with Kirk Ferentz's son running one of the worst offenses that modern football has ever seen.
Don't believe me? Iowa only scored over 20 points three times in Big Ten play last year and never more than 26 points and yet the Hawkeyes still had a 100 percent capacity rate. That's dedication.
Iowa fans deserve some love for always being there, even when Brian Ferentz didn't want them to.