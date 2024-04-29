Recent portal haul puts extra pressure on Mario Cristobal, Miami football in 2024
When Miami football hired Mario Cristobal, it was expecting a near-immediate turnaround.
Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case for the head coach who has shown he has elite recruiting chops. He has accrued plenty of talent, but that hasn't paid off in the form of wins just yet. He won conference titles with Oregon, but he's just 12-13 overall and 6-10 in ACC play in his first two seasons as the Hurricanes' head coach.
"Disappointing" has been one word used to describe his tenure so far and "hot seat" is a phrase that can be used to describe his status heading into the 2024 season.
After a recent haul of elite portal players, the seat is only going to get hotter if he doesn't win big in 2024. He put some extra pressure on himself with a recent elite haul.
I mean, this has been a legendary run for Cristobal and the Hurricanes' portal recruiting. He landed the top available player in star running back Damien Martinez, top wide receiver in Sam Brown, one of the best portal linebackers in Jaylin Alderman, and Dyoni Hill in the past couple of days. And, according to Hayes Fawcett, he's not done yet.
That means Miami is bringing in the No. 6 recruiting class for 2024 and also the 10th-best portal class. All of that joins a talented squad that had seven wins last season.
If Miami doesn't reach double-digit wins with all of this talent, Cristobal could be on his way out.
The pressure just got ramped up tenfold in the past 24 hours because of this legendary recruiting run that Cristobal is on but he did this to himself. He better win big in 2024 or else he'll be leaving his dream job sooner than expected.