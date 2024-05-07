South Carolina football names its starting QB for 2024
South Carolina football has officially named its successor at the quarterback position after Spencer Rattler was drafted to the New Orleans Saints last month. Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer named redshirt freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers as the starter for the upcoming campaign.
Sellers played high school football at South Florence High School in Florence, S.C. The Gamecocks pass thrower was ranked as the No. 4 prospect in his home state according to 247Sports after his high school career. In 2023, Sellers served as the backup to Rattler as a freshman and saw his only in-game action against Furman (4-for-4, two touchdowns).
Sellers, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, possesses the prototypical size of a tight end that can not only be a threat through the air but also on the ground. The 18-year-old quarterback has exhibited his ability to be a formidable dual-threat asset for the Gamecocks as seen in the following clip.
In the clip, Sellers displays speed and the use of his 245-pound Cam Newton-like frame by breaking a tackle as he cut inside the numbers to complete his 36-yard touchdown run. Furthermore, Sellers has a cannon-like arm that allows him to sling the ball downfield, accurately of course.
In the clip, Sellers operated in an empty backfield and showed solid footwork and bounce in his stance as he launched an accurate pass to Tyshawn Russell overtop two Furman defenders. Sellers ability as a runner and passer are well-noted, and with more in-game experience and maturity, the Gamecocks quarterback can reach immense heights.
Beamer named Sellers the starting quarterback after the conclusion of spring practice. Sellers beat out Robby Ashford (transfer from Auburn), Davis Beville (transfer from Pitt and Oklahoma), and freshman Donte Reno to win the starting job under center. Sellers had an impressive outing in the South Carolina Spring game that took place on April 20. The 245-pound quarterback led the offense to two scoring drives that featured a 13-yard touchdown run by Sellers. Due to his performance, Sellers was named the Joe Morrison Offensive Player of the Spring, respectively.
As Beamer enters his fourth season at the helm for the Gamecocks, South Carolina football looks to rebound from its 5-7 campaign in 2023. However, the 2024 season should mainly be for maturing Sellers into a prominent starting quarterback.