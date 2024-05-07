South Carolina football names its starting QB for 2024

NEWS: Shane Beamer has named LaNorris Sellers South Carolina's starting QB coming out of spring practice, @GamecockCentral reports🤙



Sellers was an On3 Outlier in the 2023 class, ranking 95th NATL (No. 8 QB)https://t.co/6wLNK3GWUU pic.twitter.com/LTp2kq3dmM