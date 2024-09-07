The Auburn Tigers' offense still has a Payton Thorne problem at QB
The more things change, the more they stay the same. We could copy & paste our Auburn-Cal recap from Week 2 a season ago, and you probably wouldn't notice much of a difference.
From Auburn's perspective, that lack of change, and improvement, is alarming. A season ago, offensive ineptitude against the first power conference opponent of the season was understandable. It was a new quarterback in a new offense, playing the first real defense of the season. A bad night, especially on the road, was forgivable.
This time around, the Auburn offense is just downright embarrassing. Payton Thorne has had an entire season in the Hugh Freeze offense, there's no more excuses for a day like Saturday. Sure, Freeze himself is now calling the plays himself, but can it be that different?
The excuses of a road game, an unfamiliar opponent, and a unique scenario don't apply any more either. This wasn't Berkeley at 10 PM Auburn time. No, Saturday's case of offensive malpractice occurred both against a team the Tigers played a year ago, and on Pat Dye Field in Jordan-Hare Stadium at 3:30 in the afternoon (That's the Iron Bowl timeslot), Nothing was unfamiliar or unique about the setting for Auburn's lack of offensive performance on Saturday.
No, the Tiger offense was just inexcusably bad on Saturday.
The primary concern was, of course, Thorne's 5 interceptions on Saturday. He threw picks in the worst of spots, including to Nohi Williams with 2:15 remaining in the game and the Tigers down a touchdown.
Thorne didn't do much to counterbalance those 5 turnovers either. He was responsible for just over 200 total yards on Saturday against the Bears, and his 2 scores were more products of the offense than impressive achievements on his part.
The Tiger offense is absolutely loaded with talent. Jarquez Hunter is one of the SEC's best backs, and Freeze recruited some elite wideouts, both from high school and through the transfer portal.
None of that will matter as long as Payton Thorne is under center on the plains.