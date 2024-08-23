The Heisman Trophy is traveling abroad for the first time ever
By Sam Fariss
The 45-pound, bronze trophy that is one of the most highly coveted sports award every season is making its first trip overseas.
That's right, the Heisman Trophy is touching down in Dublin, Ireland in honor of the Florida State versus Georgia Tech game at the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
The trophy has never traveled outside of the United States before this weekend but then again, the 2024 college football season is going to be unlike any that ever came before it.
Until kickoff between the Seminoles and the Yellow Jackets, the Heisman will be on display for coaches, players, and fans to admire.
Throughout its 90-year history, the Heisman Memorial Trophy has never left the country but in honor of the Week 0 season opener, it's making a trip across the pond.
Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company, has been partnered with the Heisman Trust since 2021 and played a major role in bringing the trophy abroad.
“As we continually aim to elevate the experience for fans, players, and participating schools, we are pleased to have on display an iconic trophy annually awarded to the top college football player, a symbol of both individual and team greatness on and off the field,” said John Anthony, Co-Founder of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
The trophy is making its rounds in Dublin, appearing at a Georgia Tech pep rally, and is set to appear in front of the 47,000 fans in attendance for the game.
“The love and passion for college football extends beyond the United States, and we’re pleased to bring the Heisman Trophy overseas to further promote the game and the Heisman Trophy’s legacy of athletic excellence,” added Rob Whalen, Heisman Trophy Trust Executive Director.
Approximately 25,000 Americans are expected to travel to Dublin for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic this year.
Florida State and Georgia Tech are scheduled to kickoff at noon ET on Aug. 24. Fans can tune into the game on ESPN or Fubo TV.