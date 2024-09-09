The history of the Civil War: The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers storied rivalry
By Sam Fariss
Sure, the name has become slightly controversial but nobody has proposed a genuine replacement or a better name for the in-state rivalry between the Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers. The two teams aren't even in the same conference anymore and still, The Civil War remains.
Over the last 130 years, yes the first game was in 1984, the Ducks and the Beavers have clashed in Eugene and Corvallis, which are less than an hour apart, to determine who owns the state for the next 365 years (sort of).
The Ducks have dominated and stood the test of time over the last 13 decades and have quite the edge over the Beavers when it comes to the all-time record.
Oregon and Oregon State have shared a field 127 times, and the Ducks have won nearly 53 percent of the matchups and the two teams have tied 10 times.
The leaves the Beavers with just 51 wins, just over 40 percent of the matchups. In Corvallis, the home of the Beavers, the Ducks have just as many victories as Oregon State does, tied at 21 apiece with two ties occurring at Reser Stadium.
Meanwhile, down the road in Eugene, the Ducks have blown past the Beavers, winning 46 times and only losing on 30 occurrences while the two teams have tied at the end of eight meetings at Autzen Stadium.
Somewhat surprising, Oregon State started the rivalry with a two-win advantage over the Ducks but Oregon quickly usurped the Beavers winning the next three matchups.
Notable games from The Civil War rivalry:
- First-ever matchup: October 1, 1984 – Oregon 0-16 Oregon State
- Most recent matchup: November 24, 2023 – Oregon 31-7 Oregon State
- Largest margin of victory: November 25, 2017 – Oregon 69-10 Oregon State
- Smallest margin of victory: November 29, 2013 – Oregon 36-35 Oregon State
Now that the Oregon Ducks have abandoned the sinking Pac-12 ship and joined the Big Ten, the two storied programs no longer share a conference but the show must go on.
Currently, the Ducks are ranked No. 9 in the country and are 2-0. While the Beavers are also 2-0, they are currently unranked. For now, the rivalry between the Ducks and the Beavers will remain and the two teams will meet on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. ET (noon PT).