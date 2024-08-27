Top 2025 recruit Elijah Griffin: Georgia, Miami, and USC battle for elite DL prospect
The recruiting landscape for the class of 2025 is really taking shape. While many top prospects have already committed, Elijah Griffin, the No. 8 overall player and No. 1 defensive lineman according to 247Sports, remains the highest-rated uncommitted player in his class.
Standing at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, Griffin has been turning heads since his freshman year at Savannah Christian Prep in Georgia. His journey to the top of recruiting boards began early, with his first scholarship offer coming while he was still in middle school.
Griffin's impact was immediate upon joining the varsity squad, recording an impressive 69 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries, and 3.5 sacks as a freshman in 2021.
Griffin's sophomore campaign in 2022 saw him elevate his game to new heights. He amassed a staggering 82 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, and 14 hurries.
These eye-popping numbers earned him a spot on the MaxPreps Sophomore All-America team and solidified his status as a premier defensive prospect.
What sets Griffin apart is not just his production on the field, but his exceptional athleticism for his size.
At the National Combine in January 2022, he posted a respectable 5.1-second 40-yard dash and an impressive near 35-inch vertical jump. These measurables, combined with his 80-inch wingspan and 10-inch hands, give Griffin one of the highest ceilings in the 2025 class.
As of now, Griffin has narrowed his list of nearly 50 offers down to three finalists: Georgia, Miami, and USC.
The in-state Bulldogs are considered the favorites, with all current Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports favoring Georgia. However, the Hurricanes and Trojans remain firmly in the mix, hoping to lure the talented defender away from his home state.
Griffin's versatility is another attribute that makes him so coveted. Comfortable working as a 4 or 5-technique in a 4-3 front, he has the potential to kick inside as he continues to develop physically.
Scouts praise his heavy hands and low pad level, though they note he'll need to improve his ability to redirect and avoid getting washed away at the next level.
While Griffin is the headliner, he's not the only blue-chip prospect still on the board for 2025. Other top uncommitted players include Justus Terry (No. 13 overall, DL), Andrew Babalola (No. 15 overall, OT), and Michael Terry III (No. 20 overall, ATH).
These players, along with Griffin, represent the final pieces that could make or break a program's recruiting class.
The importance of landing a player of Griffin's caliber cannot be overstated. In recent years, we've seen how transformative a single elite defensive lineman can be for a college program. Griffin has the potential to be that type of impact player from day one on campus.
Will he stay home and join Kirby Smart's powerhouse program at Georgia? Or will he be swayed by the allure of Miami or the bright lights of USC? His decision could have far-reaching implications for the balance of power in college football.
For now, Griffin remains focused on his senior season at Savannah Christian Prep, where he'll look to build on his junior year performance that saw him rack up 97 tackles (31 for loss), 17.5 sacks, and an interception.
These numbers earned him Georgia Class AAA Defensive Lineman of the Year honors and a spot on the MaxPreps Junior All-America team.
As college coaches and fans alike anxiously await Griffin's decision, one thing is certain: wherever he ends up, Elijah Griffin has the potential to be a program-changing force on the defensive line.