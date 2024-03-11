Top Five College Football Assistant Coaching Hires This Offseason
One can argue that the college football coaching carousel has become just as active and scattered as the transfer portal in recent times with dozens of head and
3. Andy Kotelnicki (OC, Penn State)
Drew Allar was decent leading the Nittany Lion offense in his first year under center, but in order to become great he needs a play caller that can unlock his full potential. Kotelnicki fits that criteria as it’s the former Kansas offensive coordinator’s creativity that makes this hire so intriguing.
Penn State has struggled mightily in the explosive play/deep ball department in recent years, which is something Kotelnicki loves to dial up in his playbook.
This past season, Kotelnicki was the architect of a Kansas offense that ranked 12th in the country in third-down conversion rate (47.7%) and was in the top 30 in explosive play rate, even with star quarterback Jalon Daniels injured most of the year. Despite having more talent than the Jayhawks, Penn State was below average in both of those statistical categories in 2023, as evidenced by the 60th-ranked third down offense and an explosive play rate that ranked outside of the top 65.
In order to get passed Ohio State, Michigan, and now the Oregons and Washingtons of the conference, the Lions need to generate more points and not be forced to lean as much on their defense to win big-time games. If it wasn’t for the coach at the top of this list, Kotelnicki would be the clear-cut best offensive coordinator hire in the country this offseason. A huge W for the Penn State football program.