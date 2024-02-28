USC football QB Caleb Williams 'excited' to play for Bears if drafted No. 1
USC football quarterback talked about how he's excited to play for the Bears if drafted No. 1.
USC football quarterback Caleb Williams is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The former five-star quarterback won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore, and put up gaudy numbers for USC and Oklahoma during the past three seasons under Lincoln RIley.
Caleb Williams is often compared to Patrick Mahomes. Not only does Williams have incredible arm strength and accuracy, but he's also a playmaker and was known for making things happen with his arm and legs as the USC football quarterback the past two seasons.
However, there were some rumors that Caleb Williams wasn't thrilled about the idea of playing for the Chicago Bears (who could blame him, coming from a Packers fan) but on Wednesday, he put that to rest, telling reporters he's excited to play for Chicago if drafted No. 1 according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
"If I get drafted by the Bears, I'll be excited. If they get trade the pick, and get drafted by someone else, I'm just as excited," Caleb Williams told Thamel.
Williams also had this to say about the Chicago Bears and their future:
"Just the constant growth and change, that's important whether you are a quarterback or wide receiver or a general manager or an owner or an organization," Williams said of what he's looking for. "Just a healthy situation -- in the facility, with the players -- and just a place that really wants to win."
Those are all good things to hear if you're a Bears fan but the best outcome might still be just selecting Caleb Williams, as long as they believe him worth the No. 1 overall pick. A trade is possible too, but the most likely scenario is still Williams being drafted by Chicago.