What exactly is the 'Big 12 Studios' and how can it be found?
By Sam Fariss
On Friday, the Big 12, in partnership with Raycom, announced the launch of a new "programming and content venture that will create and deliver original programming and content to fans as a FAST channel across multiple major platforms."
Confused? Don't worry, it isn't the most self-explanatory statement of all time.
To start, 'FAST' stands for Free Ad-Supported Television. FAST channels are similar to the original idea of cable television. Some current examples of it are Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, and more.
Secondly, Big 12 Studios is set to feature a variety of content from Big 12 matchups, historic footage, and more.
"Big 12 Studios will feature a variety of programming," the conference's press release states. "In-game footage, highlights from recent contests, replays of historic Big 12 Conference showdowns, and in-depth expert analysis."
The press release continues saying Big 12 Studios will also include original content such as profiles and features of past and current players, both on and off the field.
"We are thrilled to partner with Raycom Sports to launch the league's first-ever 24/7 channel," said Brett Yormark, the Big 12 Commissioner. "Storytelling is at the forefront of everything we do and is a key part of our narrative and brand-building efforts. Through Big 12 Studios, we have the capability to showcase our brand and deliver original programming to fans across the country."
Raycom Sports, which is based in North Carolina, has already had past ventures with the ACC and the SEC, as well as producing events and content for the NFL.
"We're grateful for the opportunity to build new platforms with the Big 12 Conference," said Hunter Nickell, the CEO of Raycom Sports. "It's an exciting new chapter for Raycom Sports to bring Big 12 schools, athletes, and stories to their fans wherever they want it."
To put it simply, Big 12 Studios will be a part of the pre-existing Big 12 All-Access Network. Big 12 media rights are (currently) partially owned by both ESPN and FOX.
Big 12 Studios' content 'Inside the 12' is already available on the Big 12 YouTube Channel.