What is the new two-minute timeout in college football?
By Sam Fariss
When millions of fans sit in front of their TVs to watch Week 1 of college football, they will notice something different about the final moments of each half.
Many people noticed that the clock would stop at the two-minute mark of the second and fourth quarters, similar to how the clock stops in the NFL.
However, instead of it being referred to or treated as a "two-minute warning," the NCAA is insisting that it is specifically a "two-minute timeout."
So, what's the difference?
During Week 0, Chris Vannini did some digging but his findings were genuinely nothing more than semantics.
The key takeaway, in my mind, is that instead of it being a warning that just two minutes remain and a commercial break taking place, which lasts longer than regulation timeouts, it is a very set stoppage of play.
The official timeout will come at the two-minute mark at the end of each half, also considered the end of the second and fourth quarters, or as soon as play stops after the two-minute mark.
After the break, the clock will stop following a first down and a ten-second runoff can be imposed following pre-snap penalties while the clock is running.
This two-minute timeout creates another stoppage of play for teams where the coaches or players don't have to burn their own timeouts.