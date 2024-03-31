When is Florida State football's 2024 spring game?
With April upon us, that means we're getting closer to spring games and the NFL draft. Florida State football fans are excited for both because they get to see how their current roster looks after losing some guys to the NFL and then a week later they'll be able to see where their favorite players are selected (there are quite a few).
Jordan Travis will be one of those intriguing draft prospects but so will Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson, Trey Benson, Jared Verse, Akeem Dent and a handful of others.
That means that Mike Norvell and the current squad have some work to do and some huge shoes to fill. It's not going to be easy to replace over a dozen starters, most of which have futures in the NFL.
But Norvell showed that he can turn a program around and win big. After a shaky first couple of seasons in Tallahassee, Norvell led the Seminoles to a perfect 12-0 regular season and then subsequent ACC title to improve to 13-0 before the playoff. Unfortunately, the playoff selection committee decided to leave Florida State out because of that injury to Travis. It was controversial at the time, but a drubbing by Georgia in the Orange Bowl silenced the critics.
Florida State will be back to trying to prove itself once again this season, led by DJ Uiagalelei at quarterback and a reloaded defense. It all starts this spring.
When is Florida State football's spring game?
Florida State, like many Power Four teams this year, will hold its annual spring game on April 20. The Spring Showcase will kick off at 4 p.m. ET so it's more of an evening event which should be a good time.
It's our first chance to catch Uiagalelei in a Seminole uniform and see if this team has what it takes to repeat as ACC champions.