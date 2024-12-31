Predicting all four College Football Playoff second-round games

The second-round of the College Football Playoff is upon us and we've got some major matchups set to take place.

All eight teams remaining have their sights set on advancing to the semifinals and becoming one of the four still standing in the race for the college football national championship.

As we look ahead to the matchups, here are predictions for all four games.

Fiesta Bowl: Penn State vs. Boise State

Kickoff Time: 7:45 p.m. E.T. on December 31, 2024

The lone game on New Year's Eve is a big one. The three-seeded Boise State Broncos will take on the six-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions in the Fiesta Bowl. Boise State, of course, is led by talented running back Ashton Jeanty, while Penn State has one of the best defenses in the country. That will be the battle that we'll all be watching.

However, the battle that may determine the game will happen when Drew Allar and that Penn State offense — which, frankly, has left much to be desired at times this season — goes up against Boise State's defense. Something tells us Penn State will be able to control the lines of scrimmage, and that means a big day for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions.

Prediction: Penn State 31, Boise State 17

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Texas vs. Arizona State

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. E.T. on January 1, 2025

Texas had its way with Clemson's rush defense in the first-round, and while Arizona State might have a little more stout defensive front and scheme, they're not going to be much better. Cam Skattebo is an elite running back and he'll be featured heavily, but it's going to take the best game of Sam Leavitt's career for the Sun Devils to have a chance.

Texas has weapons on offense, but Quinn Ewers isn't scaring anyone. Still, the Longhorns are just overwhelmingly the more talented team.

Prediction: Texas 28, Arizona State 14

Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Oregon

Kickoff Time: 5 p.m. E.T. on January 1, 2025

It's the rematch of all rematches. The grandaddy of the rematches, one might say. Ohio State is a favorite coming into this one after running roughshod all over Tennessee at home. This is going to be the biggest challenge for either of these teams all year.

In some ways, the winner of this game may determine the national champion. In a game like this, we look at four things that will determine the outcome:

1. Coaching.

2. Quarterback play

3. The more reliable defense

4. The turnover margin

Which coach do you trust more heading into a game of this magnitude? Which quarterback — Dillon Gabriel or Will Howard — is the better option? Which defense can you trust? And, finally, who wins the turnover battle? If you can answer those questions, you know who will win the game.

We give the edge to Dillon Gabriel and the Ducks to get it done, but make no mistake, it will take Oregon winning the turnover battle to beat Ohio State.

Prediction: Oregon 34, Ohio State 31

Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia

Kickoff Time: 8:45 p.m. E.T. on January 1, 2025

Both of these teams play the same style. They want to do the same things. Riley Leonard is more agile than Gunner Stockton, but because of the two team's similarities, this game is going to be won in the trenches.

No Carson Beck certainly means something, but what? Stockton has now had multiple weeks to prepare and there isn't a whole lot of film on him — other than the SEC Championship game where he wasn't asked to do a ton — so, we actually might give the edge to Georgia's offense there.

Notre Dame hasn't faced a defense with the team speed of Georgia, but the Bulldogs also haven't faced a rusher as talented as Jeremiyah Love. This one will come over to which teams controls the lines of scrimmage and, until otherwise proven, we're not picking against Kirby Smart in a game like that.

Prediction: Georgia 21, Notre Dame 17

Read More