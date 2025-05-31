Predicting SEC football over/under win totals for 2025

If there’s one thing college football fans love more than tailgating and trash talk, it’s trying to predict just how many games their team will win before the first snap is even played. And in the SEC—where football is king—those win totals are always a major point of conversation.

Every offseason, oddsmakers drop their projected over/under win totals for each SEC program, and like clockwork, fans go into full debate mode. Is Georgia really going to steamroll its way through the conference again? Can Alabama hit double digits? And is this the year someone like South Carolina finally breaks through?

Let’s dive into the 2025 slate, team by team, and make some educated (and slightly gut-feeling) predictions on which programs are getting too much hype—and which ones might be getting overlooked.

Over Predictions

Alabama (9.5) — Predicted Record: 10-2

Arkansas (5.5) — Predicted Record: 6-6

Auburn (7.5) — Predicted Record: 8-4

Florida (6.5) — Predicted Record: 7-5

Georgia (9.5) — Predicted Record: 10-2

LSU (8.5) — Predicted Record: 10-2

Ole Miss (8.5) — Predicted Record: 9-3

Texas (9.5) — Predicted Record: 10-2

Texas A&M (7.5) — Predicted Record: 8-4

I've got Alabama, Georgia, and Texas all finishing with a 10-2 record. Of those teams, I think Texas is most likely to be the team that finishes with the best record in the SEC, however I can't pick against Kirby Smart and what he's done in Athens. While it be difficult, something tells me that Florida finds a way to get to 7-5 and Auburn is going to have a nice bounce back season with an 8-4 record.

Ole Miss always sits at that 9-3 range, and that's where Lane Kiffin will be this season, as well.

Under Predictions

Kentucky (4.5) — Predicted Record: 4-8

Mississippi State (3.5) — Predicted Record: 3-9

Missouri (7.5) — Predicted Record: 6-6

Oklahoma (6.5) — Predicted Record: 6-6

South Carolina (7.5) — Predicted Record: 7-5

Tennessee (9.5) — Predicted Record: 8-4

Vanderbilt (4.5) — Predicted Record: 4-8

Probably the two teams that are toughest to gauge here are South Carolina and Tennessee. The Vols have a sky-high number and without Nico Iamaleava on the roster, they'll fall below those expectations. South Carolina could potentially be a playoff team, but that defense has major questions and they've got a tough schedule. The crazy thing for the Gamecocks is that they should start the season 5-0, but that back-half of the schedule is hard to find three guaranteed wins.

