Ranked: All 10 College Football Playoff Games So Far

The road through the first ever 12-team playoff brought a mixed bag of results. From heartbreaking, nail-biting finishes to outright mismatches, here is a ranking of all 10 games from the first round through the semi-finals:

10. Penn State 38, SMU 10 (First Round)

Scott Taetsch/GettyImages

Two first-half pick 6s thrown by SMU QB Kevin Jennings put this game to bed quickly. With a halftime score of 28-0, this was a one-sided affair from the first whistle. SMU didn't find the endzone until halfway through the fourth quarter, making this easily the least competitive playoff game.

9. Notre Dame 27, Indiana 17 (First Round)

Michael Reaves/GettyImages

This in-state battle kicked off the 12-team format in front of an epic environment in South Bend. The game itself? Not so epic. Indiana's two late touchdowns made the score look closer than it was. Make no mistake, this was a blowout.

8. Ohio State 42, Tennessee 17 (First Round)

Jason Mowry/GettyImages

Ohio State came into this first round matchup swinging, jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. Tennessee found the endzone late in the second, and was set to receive the second-half kickoff only down 11. However a quick punt followed by another Jeremiah Smith TD ended all hope for the Vols early in the second half.

7. Ohio State 41, Oregon 21 (Quarterfinal)

Kevork Djansezian/GettyImages

This game was 34-0 in the blink of an eye. Jeremiah Smith and company ran wild while Dillon Gabriel and the Ducks were overwhelmed from the jump. The only reason this isn't ranked lower is because, well, it's the Rose Bowl and that automatically bumps it up a few spots.

6. Penn State 31, Boise State 14

Christian Petersen/GettyImages

Penn State jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead, leading viewers to believe a blowout was on the horizon. However Boise State showed some fight, pulling within 3 points early in the second half before touchdowns from Tyler Warren and Nick Singleton put the game away. This game was more competitive than the final score indicates.

5. Notre Dame 23, Georgia 10 (Quarterfinal)

Sean Gardner/GettyImages

Aside from two massive plays on either side of halftime, this game was a tight defensive battle that could have gone either way. A Georgia fumble that led to an Irish TD late in the second quarter, followed by a 98-yard kickoff return to start the second half ultimately proved to be the difference.

4. Texas 38, Clemson 24 (First Round)

Tim Warner/GettyImages

Texas blew this game open on either side of halftime, taking a 31-10 lead. Clemson fought back and pulled with 7 points early in the fourth quarter, before Jaydon Blue ripped off a 77-yard TD run to essentially put the game away for the 'Horns.

3. Ohio State 28, Texas 14 (Semifinal)

Alex Slitz/GettyImages

Was this the prettiest game of all time? No. Both offenses struggled for large portions of this Cotton Bowl. Instead it's the late-game drama that this matchup will long be known for. Texas had the ball first and goal from the 1-yard-line with 4 minutes left, down only a touchdown. Four plays later, well, you know the rest. Jack Sawyer. Instant Buckeye legend.

2. Notre Dame 27, Penn State 24 (Semifinal)

Capital One Orange Bowl - Penn State v Notre Dame | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

A defensive battle through three quarters turned into one of the most exciting finishes of the season. A back and forth final quarter saw three ties and three lead changes before a late interception by Penn State's Drew Allar gave the Irish a chance to seal it. Mitch Jeter from 41 yards: nails.

1. Texas 39, Arizona State 31 (2OT) (Quarterfinal)

Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Cam Skattebo. Quinn Ewers. Two-point conversions. Missed field goals. Fourth-down conversions. Double overtime. This game truly had it all. It's not close, the Fiesta Bowl was an instant classic and hands-down the best game of the 12-team playoff.