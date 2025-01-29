Ranking the 10 best quarterbacks for the 2025 college football season

The 2025 college football season may be months away, but it is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory, and the quarterback position is loaded with talent.

From experienced veterans looking to cement their legacies to rising stars ready to take the spotlight, there’s no shortage of elite signal-callers to watch. Here’s a ranking of the 10 best quarterbacks heading into the 2025 season.

The Top 10 quarterbacks in the country for the 2025 college football season

10. Kevin Jennings (SMU)

SMU has quietly built itself into a formidable program, and Kevin Jennings is a big reason why. The Mustangs have thrived under his leadership, with his dual-threat ability making him a constant headache for defenses. Jennings’ accuracy and decision-making will be key as SMU looks to make noise in the ACC.

9. Arch Manning (Texas)

Yes, that Manning. After waiting for his turn behind Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning finally gets the reins in Austin, and expectations couldn’t be higher. He has the tools to be a superstar, but now it’s about proving it on the field. If he lives up to his pedigree, Texas will be a serious College Football Playoff contender.

8. Fernando Mendoza (Indiana)

A transfer from Cal, Mendoza has all the tools to thrive in Indiana’s offense. His arm strength and poise in the pocket make him a perfect fit for a team looking to turn things around. If he can build on his previous performances, he’ll be one of the top passers in the Big Ten.

7. Carson Beck (Miami)

Beck made a surprising move, transferring from Georgia to Miami instead of heading to the NFL. Now, he gets the chance to show why he was once considered a top draft prospect. With a fresh start in the ACC and a favorable schedule, Beck has the potential to be a game-changer for the Hurricanes.

6. LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina)

Sellers was one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 season, showcasing his dynamic playmaking ability. South Carolina seems to be building something, and Sellers is at the heart of it. His running ability and knack for making plays under pressure make him a must-watch quarterback in 2025. The big question: Will he develop as a passer?

5. Drew Allar (Penn State)

Allar has been Penn State’s rock, and heading into 2025, he’s set up for a monster season. With elite arm talent, he’ll be the key to the Nittany Lions’ success. If Penn State makes a deep run, it’ll be because Allar is playing at a Heisman-caliber level. He needs to improve on decision-making to be a true threat for the Heisman in 2025, though.

4. Sam Leavitt (Arizona State)

Leavitt helped put Arizona State back on the national map with his incredible 2024 season. His ability to extend plays and deliver big-time throws has him positioned as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. Expect him to take another step forward in 2025. The big question with Leavitt: Can he still make plays without the help of Cam Skattebo in the backfield?

3. Garrett Nussmeier (LSU)

Nussmeier returning as LSU’s leader has fans excited, and he’s got all the tools to dominate. He’s shown flashes of brilliance, but needs to be consistent. Far too many times, he has made head-scratching plays and that needs to change this season. If he can stay consistent, he has first-round NFL Draft potential written all over him.

2. DJ Lagway (Florida)

The Gators have a future star in DJ Lagway. He’s got the size, arm strength, and mobility to be an absolute nightmare for opposing defenses. Florida’s offense should be explosive with him leading the way, and he could easily play himself into the Heisman conversation.

1. Cade Klubnik (Clemson)

Cade Klubnik takes the top spot. Clemson’s signal-caller was electric in 2024, throwing for 36 touchdowns and leading the Tigers back to the College Football Playoff. With another year in Garrett Riley’s system and all his key play-makers returning, the sky is the limit. If he keeps progressing, he could bring another championship to Clemson.

