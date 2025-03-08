Ranking the 5 toughest Big 12 schedules for the 2025 season

The Big 12 is always one of wackiest conferences in the country, and this year will be no exception.

As we continue breaking down schedules, it's become clear that a few teams will have particularly tough times. Between brutal road trips, stacked conference matchups, and tough non-conference opponents, a few programs got stuck with schedules that could easily derail their seasons. Some teams will have to crisscross the country, while others face a murderer’s row of some of the top opponents in the conference.

Here's a look five toughest schedules in the Big 12 for 2025 and how we think each team will handle the challenge.

1. Utah Utes

Utah enters its second season in the Big 12 with one of the toughest schedules in the league. They’ll face seven bowl teams from last season, including Kansas State, Texas Tech, and Baylor. They also have to play at West Virginia, BYU, Kansas, and Baylor, adding multiple challenging road games. To make matters a little more interesting, Utah's non-conference schedule includes a trip to UCLA, which won't be a walk in the park either.

Projected Record: 8–4. Utah has talent but could struggle with such a stacked schedule.

2. TCU Horned Frogs

TCU gets stuck with five conference road games, including at Kansas State, Arizona State, and BYU—three of the league’s top teams. Their non-conference schedule is no joke either, with an opening road trip to North Carolina and a rivalry matchup against SMU, a recent CFP team.

Projected Record: 5-7. TCU’s road-heavy schedule won't help its chances..

3. West Virginia Mountaineers

West Virginia has one of the toughest travel schedules, playing at BYU, Arizona State, and UCF—spanning four time zones. Their home schedule isn’t much easier, with Utah and TCU visiting Morgantown. Non-conference games include rivalry clashes with Pitt and a sneaky-tough Ohio team.

Projected Record: 5–7. The Mountaineers will be fighting for bowl eligibility.

4. Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State starts the season in Dublin, Ireland, against Kansas State, an immediate test. They host Arizona State, BYU, and Iowa, while also hitting the road against TCU and Colorado. The Cyclones’ schedule is full of toss-ups, making it a challenging path to repeat as Big 12 contenders.

Projected Record: 8-4. If Iowa State manages the travel and tough early games, they can compete.

5. Colorado Buffaloes

Coach Prime’s squad has five tough road games, including at Utah, Kansas State, and TCU—three of the top teams in the Big 12. Even their home slate includes Georgia Tech to start the season, as well as Arizona State, BYU, and Iowa State, making for a long season.

Projected Record: 6–6. Bowl eligibility is likely about as far as the Buffaloes go this season.

