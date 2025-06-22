The Big 12 is one of the most competitive conferences in College Football. Since the league lost Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, they have recovered nicely by adding several competitive teams from the AAC and the Pac-12. So, the conference might produce a National Championship team, but it should have a lot of good teams that could be competitive and win some playoff games. Last year was a prime example with Arizona State taking Texas to overtime in the College Football Playoff before they ultimately lost. Looking forward to the next season, I will be ranking the top 5 quarterbacks coming back in the Big 12. This is an experienced group with many talented passers.
1) Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
Sam Leavitt had a great 1st year starting for Arizona State last year. His stats might not wow you, but he was a consistent force for an Arizona State team that won the Big 12 and made the College Football playoff. Now coming back, for his 2nd season as a starting quarterback, Leavitt is poised to take a big jump this season. I expect the game will slow down for him and take a major step this season.
2) Rocco Becht, Iowa State
Rocco Becht had a second strong season starting for Iowa State last year. Again, similarly to Leavitt, it wasn't his stats that impressed; it was his ability to be clutch in big moments. He helped Iowa State win 11 games last year for the 1st time in School History. Going into his 3rd season as a starter, Becht should be able to improve even more coming off a season where he passed for 3,505 yards with 25 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.
3) Sawyer Robinson, Baylor
Sawyer Robinson had a good year starting for a Baylor team that went 8-4 last year. Starting the season 2-4, Baylor looked like it was heading toward another losing season, but Robinson and Baylor rebounded to win 6 to end the season. Robinson had a good year, throwing for over 3,000 yards with 28 touchdowns to just 8 interceptions while making some plays with his legs.
4) Josh Hoover, TCU
TCU is another team that started slow last season as they started 3-3 on the season but then won 6 of 7 games, including a bowl win over Louisiana in the New Mexico Bowl to finish the season 9-4. Hoover had a strong season passing for 3,949 yards and 27 touchdowns, helping lead TCU to those 9 wins.
5) Jake Retzlaff, BYU
Jake Retzlaff exploded onto the scene last year for BYU, leading them to 11 wins, including beating Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. Retzlaff has a ton of potential, but he needs to cut down the interceptions he threw, as he threw 12 interceptions last year. Retzlaff has the potential to make a big jump this season.