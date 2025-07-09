Retention, Trust, & Culture: Kenny Dillingham's Blueprint for Sun Devils Success

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham, now entering his second season at the helm, is transforming the Sun Devils with a clear focus on player retention, culture-driven recruiting, and authentic leadership. He brings a unique style of leadership that is unprecedented, usually for college coaches, but he stands by the way he operates and runs his team. Whenever he’s around the microphone, he will say what’s on his mind, and that didn’t change on Tuesday at Big 12 Media Day.

Retention Over Recruitment

Dillingham stated at Big 12 Media Day. In a landscape shaped by NIL deals and the transfer portal, ASU is doubling down on stability. As Dillingham explains, it’s about “gain[ing] their trust and be[ing] honest with them.” He emphasized that sustainable team chemistry starts with honesty and respect—a firm foundation for keeping players in Tempe, not out the portal. Hearing this is super refreshing with the new norm being live and die by the portal. Only a few teams have stuck to their team development ways such as a Clemson as well who has received scrutiny over this. Coach Dillingham put a premium on the players he has and keeping those players in house. For those that he doesn’t see getting valuable playing time he’s transparent and informs his players this to allow them the proper information in the case they want to transfer.

"Retention is the key nowadays to college football" Kenny Dillingham

Players as Ambassadors

Recruiting isn't just about coaches selling a program—it's about players buying in first. Dillingham insists: “our players are our best recruiters.” When players genuinely believe in the environment, they organically recruit talent that fits. That player-driven momentum helped ASU land the Big 12’s top recruiting class for 2025 and nationally ranked 16th by 247Sports. Players see and hear from other players which will determine their decisions if they want to go play for that program or not. You see this in all sports free agency periods and college football is turning into much of the same. Culture exudes out of a team by their style, confidence, swagger, etc. Coach Dillingham lets his coaching do the talking for itself and the players have his back as much as he has theres.

Culture Integrity & Fit

When evaluating new players, culture comes first. As Dillingham told ASU’s official site: “The hardest thing… is not saying yes to every really good player.” Only those who embody Sun Devil values are welcome. He looks for good character, competitiveness, and positive attitudes. Being athletically gifted is one thing but once again he would rather a guy that fits in with what he’s preaching and jells in with the team.

ASU can’t match powerhouse NIL offers like certain teams can provide so Dillingham views money as just one piece. “Some of them are going to have to face questions of … do I want to be a Sun Devil more than I want another $300,000?” For him, commitment to the program’s identity and a belief in its vision remain the more important priority for the team's success. The less moving pieces, whether that’s players or coaches, the better so the continuity can continue building making the team a smooth operating system.

Bottom Line

Kenny Dillingham’s blueprint hinges not on flashy signings or trendy tactics, but on old-fashioned values. This includes trust, fit, and a shared belief in something bigger than the game. Players sell what the coaches are providing and it’s refreshing seeing a group of players buying into something more than just NIL money. Dillingham is more confident in his own player development and trusts his coaching staff to do their jobs to get these guys ready to player each week/season. ASU could be college footballs next powerhouse after last seasons surprising success and if this happens it could shift the way coaches view the game.

