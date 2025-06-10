Ever since Greg Schiano has taken over Rutgers football for the 2nd time in his coaching career, he is quietly starting to build a good football program. The last two years, they have gone 7-6 with a split record in their bowl games. The recruiting has been solid during his tenure, and they finished 38th in the Country and 10th in the Big 10 during the 2025 recruiting class according to 24/7 Sports, which is a good place for a Rutgers program that has struggled throughout their history.

This year, Schiano has turned it up to a higher level with his recruiting class currently being ranked 8th overall in the country, again based on 24/7 Sports. This is largely due to Rutgers holding 22 commits, but still an important showing for Rutgers and Schiano as they have built an excellent recruiting class. The Scarlet Knights class ranks 3rd in the Big Ten behind Ohio State and Penn State, which is a great group for Rutgers to be in.

If Rutgers can land a top 15 class nationally, it will be a gigantic accomplishment. Now we have until December when the early signing period starts, but it is a good foundation for them.

.@RivalsFriedman spotlights five programs that are doing surprisingly well recruiting the 2026 class pic.twitter.com/F8R05IJAUQ — Rivals (@Rivals) June 5, 2025

Digging into the recruiting class

Of the 22 players in Rutgers' class, four are 4-star recruits, which is a solid number, but not a high number to be a top 10 class consistently. The most impressive part of their class is the way they have dominated Pennsylvania. They currently have 5 prospects from the state of Pennsylvania committed.

This is an impressive number considering how talented the state of Pennsylvania is, especially as schools like Ohio State and Michigan look to land talent in the State. Getting a foothold in the state of Pennsylvania is massive because it will enable them to build connections in the State, which will only help year over year. They are hitting on prospects that Penn State might not have offered, or that Penn State might have been slow to extend an offer, which showcases their talent evaluation.

They also have 3 committed prospects from North Carolina, 3 from Virginia, and 3 from Ohio. All 3 of those states have talented football players, so landing players there shows the effort Schiano and Rutgers have made to secure this recruiting class.

⚔️COMMIT ALERT⚔️



2026 @EdgewaterFB LB Justin Edwards (@jj_edwards8) commits to Rutgers Football!



He chose RU over offers from Kentucky, Miami, Missouri, Syracuse and others.



👉 https://t.co/q7ZTYisGgf pic.twitter.com/dqsbUnTvYO — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | The Knight Report (@RutgersRivals) June 8, 2025

Final Thoughts

The biggest question is could Rutgers land a top 15 class? Time will tell, but they are in a great spot to do it as Schiano has been a head coach now entering his 6th year in his 2nd stint at the program. Schiano knows what Rutgers needs to do to be successful, and he is trying to accomplish that goal. Landing a top 15 recruiting class would be a huge accomplishment for Schiano and Rutgers as a program as they look to keep pace with the loaded rosters in the Big 10.

