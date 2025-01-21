Ryan Day Contract Extension: How much of a raise will Ohio State give him?

Just a month and a half ago, many Ohio State fans were calling for Ryan Day's job.

Frustration had been mounting after a string of tough losses to Michigan, and it seemed like Day's future in Columbus was hanging by a thread. Fast forward to now, and those same fans are likely singing a much different tune. Ohio State has just secured the national championship, cementing Day's place in Buckeye history and putting any talks of a coaching change to rest.

Since taking over in 2018, Day has maintained Ohio State's elite status, but the pressure to deliver championships is relentless. With this latest victory, he's not only quieted his critics but also positioned himself for a likely contract extension.

Currently, Day is under contract through the 2028 season, thanks to a seven-year deal he signed in May 2022. That deal pays him a base salary of $2 million, but bonuses and other incentives bring his annual earnings closer to $10 million​.

Given his recent success, it only makes sense for Ohio State to reward him with an extension that reflects his impact on the program. The Buckeyes' return to the top of college football should put Day in the driver's seat for renegotiating his deal, potentially increasing his salary and securing his position for the foreseeable future.

With rumors that there are NFL teams potentially interested in Day, he has leverage to negotiate a new deal this offseason to stay in Columbus for a very long time, should he want to.

For now, Day can bask in the glory of a national championship, knowing that the doubts and frustrations of the past have been replaced by celebration. Whether Ohio State fans were on the fence about him or not, one thing is clear—winning changes everything, and Day has just delivered the ultimate prize.

