Ryan Day may sound neutral, but we all know who Ohio State's QB is going to be

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about college football coaches over the years, it’s that they’ve mastered the art of "coach-speak," and Ohio State’s Ryan Day is no different.

While he’s out here giving interviews and playing the “it’s a battle” card, anyone paying even a little attention knows who’s taking that first snap when the Buckeyes face off with Texas in Week 1. Spoiler alert: it’s going to be Julian Sayin.

Don’t get us wrong, we get why Day is talking the way he is. During his recent comments, he shared how the quarterback competition is still open, saying things like “It’s neck and neck right now” and “Both guys are getting reps, both are progressing, and we’ll keep evaluating.” That’s classic coach code for “I’m not trying to scare anyone into transferring before the portal opens.”

But let’s be real—Julian Sayin didn’t transfer from Alabama just to ride the bench again. He made the move to Columbus with the understanding that he’d sit behind Will Howard for a year, learn the system, develop under Ryan Day’s quarterback-friendly structure, and then take over in 2025. That was the plan, and nothing we've seen or heard really points to anything different.

It’s not that Ohio State doesn’t have other options. Devin Brown and Lincoln Kienholz have both reportedly shown flashes, but it's still Sayin's job to lose.

Even with Day’s comments about competition, it’s pretty clear he’s trying to keep everyone happy until the Spring Transfer Portal window closes. Why give anyone a reason to bolt now, especially knowing how important depth can be in a given season.

What adds to the intrigue is the opponent. Texas is coming to Columbus to open the season, and that’s not the kind of game you ease into. That’s a national-stage showdown where every decision matters. You don’t go into that kind of game with a question mark under center. You go in with the guy you trust, the guy you’ve been grooming, the one who’s had the most time to prepare for that moment.

And while Day is trying to keep everything under wraps for now, no one’s really buying that this is a 50/50 split. It's Julian Sayin's job to lose.

Read More